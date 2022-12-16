Minot Public Schools cancels class Friday amid worsening road conditions

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools informed parents Thursday night that classes would be canceled Friday, for a second straight day, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer told Your News Leader road conditions had not improved amid the blowing snow Thursday night, cutting off access to the district’s schools.

Minot Public Schools houses roughly 7,700 students across 19 facilities in the Minot area, including two on Minot Air Force Base.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.