Minot Public Schools cancels class Friday amid worsening road conditions

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer told Your News Leader road conditions had not improved amid the...
Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer told Your News Leader road conditions had not improved amid the blowing snow Thursday night, cutting off access to the district's schools.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools informed parents Thursday night that classes would be canceled Friday, for a second straight day, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer told Your News Leader road conditions had not improved amid the blowing snow Thursday night, cutting off access to the district’s schools.

Minot Public Schools houses roughly 7,700 students across 19 facilities in the Minot area, including two on Minot Air Force Base.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Jacob Long
Update: Williams County looking for murder suspect
A mobile residence is blocked off with police tape in the 4200 block of Patriot Drive, where...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police investigating stabbing
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies
38-year-old Emma Alkire
Mandan woman in custody after police said she handed a 16-year-old meth

Latest News

Parents stay home amid remote learning
Remote learning, cancellations keep some parents home amid winter storm
While many businesses closed Thursday due to the weather, a few, like Black Iguana in Margie's...
Downtown café keeps Minoters warm as renovation wraps
Minot-area athletes knew they had to get creative to train when they couldn't practice in the...
Minot-area athletes get creative with snow day sports
The coalition came to the station and gathered the hundreds of toys donated from the...
KMOT, Minot Area Homeless Coalition celebrate another successful toy drive