Minot-area athletes get creative with snow day sports

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Many schools have canceled multiple days of school this week and most basketball games in North Dakota have been postponed.

Local athletes knew they had to get creative to train when they couldn’t practice.

In Velva, seniors Tyler Holdeman and Gabe Lakoduk teamed up with Tyler’s younger brother, Michael, for what the trio calls “extreme sledding.”

The work didn’t stop either at Athletic Empire in Minot. JJ and Mackenzie Dufner trained along with friends Ethan Armstrong and Taylor Nehring.

In Berthold, at the Turnbow family farm, a burst pipe served as an arm workout for Minot High senior Kaydn.

The leak never stood a chance.

Des Lacs-Burlington senior Carson Yale set up an obstacle course with his younger sister, Sierra.

Carson landed the tire flip with ease. Sierra, not so much.

After big brother helped little sister out, Carson moved on to the “windy basket” and ended with a snow angel.

