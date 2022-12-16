Minot Air Force Base’s “War Bulls” keep runways clear amid winter storms

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews on Minot Air Force Base have been busy this week making sure the runway and other areas of the base are cleared from the snow.

Members of the 5th Civil Engineer Squadron have been working to plow snow off the runway.

The squadron, known as the “War Bulls,” is split into two teams—one to clear the base, the other to clear the airfield.

The squadron’s commander talked with Your News Leader about how snow removal is an important part of military operations in cold climates like Minot.

”In the times that we’re in, that nuclear deterrence is very important, and at any given time we could be called upon to have those b-52s go down the runway and go out for a mission,” said Lt. Col. Scott Howe, 5th Civil Engineer Squadron. Howe said they have a team of roughly 60 “War Bulls” that cover 6,500 acres of property.

Minot’s runways are some of the longest in the entire Air Force to plow.

