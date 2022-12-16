KMOT, Minot Area Homeless Coalition celebrate another successful toy drive

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All of the toys we’ve been gathering at our KMOT station in Minot over the past month are now gone--but that’s a good thing!

The 10th annual Toy Drive we put on in partnership with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition wrapped up Thursday.

The coalition came to the station and gathered the hundreds of toys donated from the community--from toy trucks, to dolls, to board games, and Legos.

They will now do their part to make sure the toys get into the homes of families in need, to make sure kids have a gift under the tree this year.

“The children, this year, looking at everything we’ve received is absolutely amazing. They’re going to have a wonderful Christmas. This program goes towards the children that did not otherwise get put on another list through another organization, and it’s a last-minute opportunity to provide a little bit more Christmas before the holiday hits,” said Karrie Christensen, with the coalition.

All of us at KMOT want to thank everyone who went out of their way to donate toys to this year’s drive, especially during the weather, and these tough economic times!

