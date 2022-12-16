Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 4000 hydrants in the city of Bismarck. Many can be hard to reach due to snow.

The city is asking for help clearing snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” one. It helps reduce the time for fire fighters to get water for a fire. The snow should be cleared to the ground level and 3 to 4 feet around it with a clear path to the street.

Gas meters also need special attention. Homeowners are encouraged to clear the snow and ice away from the meter set and the furnace vent area.

