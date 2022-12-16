Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder

Gas meter
Gas meter(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 4000 hydrants in the city of Bismarck. Many can be hard to reach due to snow.

The city is asking for help clearing snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” one. It helps reduce the time for fire fighters to get water for a fire. The snow should be cleared to the ground level and 3 to 4 feet around it with a clear path to the street.

Gas meters also need special attention. Homeowners are encouraged to clear the snow and ice away from the meter set and the furnace vent area.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
Power outages
Power outages reported amid winter storm
Jacob Long
Update: Williams County looking for murder suspect

Latest News

Stuck at home
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
Minotauros-Bobcats
Minotauros postpone Friday night Teddy Bear Toss game versus Bobcats
Army soldiers
Montana Senators celebrate passage of national defense bill
TikTok ban
Governor Gianforte Prohibits Use of TikTok for State Business, on State Equipment