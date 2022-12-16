Federal committee punts on Grand Forks Chinese land deal decision

Fufeng
Fufeng(Photo courtesy: City of Grand Forks)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal committee reviewing a Chinese real estate deal in Grand Forks wrapped up their investigation without deciding if the transaction should be allowed to go through.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS determined the proposed issue doesn’t fall within their jurisdiction, and the outcomes of their months-long investigation are largely classified. And although they remained neutral, North Dakota’s senators are doubling down, asking the city not to permit the Chinese company to build the corn milling plant.

“I am opposed to the Fufeng investment in Grand Forks, I’m opposed to the proximity to the Air Force base, I’m opposed to their ownership of critical supply chains, particularly food. And I just think we need to take a more patriotic, pro-American position against these investments regardless,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

Senator Cramer said CFIUS will brief him on their classified findings next week.

