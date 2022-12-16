Downtown café keeps Minoters warm as renovation wraps

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many businesses closed Thursday due to the weather, a few managed to keep their doors open--proverbially--so folks could thaw from the cold temperatures.

Depending on your interest in lizards, you may be disappointed or relieved to find that these Black Iguanas in Margie’s Art Glass Studio are inanimate.

The way the Black Iguana café got its name was unplanned. Owner Margie Bolton said after she bought the building, in the process of painting it black, the paint fell off a ladder and splattered.

“We were sitting there looking at it, and we said it kind of looks like an iguana and it was black,” said Bolton.

Folks seeing refuge from the weather brought icy footprints into the store for a variety of reasons.

Blake Caldwell, a regular customer, said he came downtown to get a haircut.

“Made it through this parking maze with the snow piles and decided to visit Margie, because I heard she was getting remodeled and I wanted to check it out,” said Caldwell.

Store renovations have been in the making since January, and it’s expected to be finished by the end of the year.

This year John Eaton, another customer, said he’s taken one of the stained glass classes offered. He says it’s always warm in Margie’s.

“I’m sure the temperature difference isn’t that much different between North Dakota and the North Pole,” said Eaton.

The studio, which opened in 2004, has a new coffee bar, floors, furniture and shelves for the heavy items.

“Raised my three kids and then it was time to get out in the work force again and I decided I was unemployable,” said Bolton.

Bolton says she’s excited for people to see their new look, and give them a chance to escape the blustery weather, event for a few minutes.

Margie’s Art Glass Studio opens at 10 a.m. and closing time varies.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.