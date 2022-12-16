Suspect in Williams County murder investigation captured

WILLISTON, N.D. - Authorities in Williams County said that Jacob Long, a suspect sought after in a murder investigation, is in custody.

They say Long was located on a broken-into residence this evening in the Buford area. Due to recent activity, the SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Teams were dispatched as well.

They said teams on scene determined the 36-year-old Long was inside. He was convinced to exit the residence without incident, and was taken into custody.

