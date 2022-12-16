Bond hearing for Williston explosives case moved to December 21

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A bond hearing for a Williston man facing charges stemming from having more than 1,500 pounds of explosives has been delayed to next week.

Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, Ross Petrie must attend another bond hearing on December 21, for 10 new counts including manufacturing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine and possessing a bomb.

Court records indicate the hearing was continued on Thursday due to the party being unavailable.

Petrie is currently out on $100,000 bond. A trial is scheduled for February 13.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.