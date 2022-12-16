2023 Defense Bill impact on Minot Air Force Base

2023 Defense Bill
2023 Defense Bill(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski and Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – The $858 billion defense bill passed by the U.S. Senate Thursday night has important provisions for Minot Air Force Base.

Among other projects, the bill provides $3.6 billion for Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent modernization.

In the bill, $735 million would go towards replacing engines and radars for the B-52s.

And, $39 million would improve communications equipment at the nuclear command at Minot Air Force Base.

Both of North Dakota’s U.S. Senators discussed the impact the bill will have on Minot.

“I included a provision that requires a provision that requires the Air Force to give us a schedule as to when we’ll get a new weapons generation facility that serves both the bomber wing and the missile wing,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

“It emphasizes probably our highest priority, and that’s nuclear modernization programs, and it really protects our strategic deterrent to keep pace with our adversaries, especially with China and Russia,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

The bill now goes to the President’s desk.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
Power outages
Power outages reported amid winter storm
Jacob Long
Update: Williams County looking for murder suspect

Latest News

blizzard conditions
Weather Whip with the reporters around Bismarck
Weather Whip with reporters
Weather Whip with Reporters
War Bulls
Minot Air Force Base’s “War Bulls” keep runways clear amid winter storms
Roughrider Tournament
Roughrider Boys Basketball Tourney