Update to stabbing in Bismarck on Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant for attempted murder and terrorizing has been issued for Chad Blevins, 28, of Bismarck in connection to Wednesday’s stabbing on Patriot Dr.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Patriot Dr at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday for a stabbing. A 32-year-old male was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. His long-term prognosis is yet to be determined, but he has been released from the hospital. Blevins allegedly entered a residence in the area of Patriot Dr. and stabbed the victim. Blevins and the victim have personal history and it is believed that it was an isolated incident.

Blevins is a Native American, who is 5′07′ and 209 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Bismarck Police are continuing to follow-up on leads to locate and arrest Blevins. Some information had indicated he may have fled to Standing Rock. Please contact Bismarck Police Investigations section with any tips as to the whereabouts of Blevins or do it anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.