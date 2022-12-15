BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many schools, businesses and offices have been closed since the start of the storm this week. While some workers can work from home, there is one crew that is trudging through the snow to get their job done.

It’s business as usual for one group of people. USPS mail carriers are still delivering in the snow, but the job has its obstacles and hurdles during winter storms.

“When you’re trudging it definitely gets you your leg work out for the day,” said Cody Johnson, mail carrier.

There are 72 routes within the Bismarck area. All are still being delivered to, but it takes a lot more time to complete them. An average shift is eight hours, but with the snow and short staff that can turn into 12.

“We spent a lot of time this week pulling people out,” said Bismarck Postmaster Tracey Tetzloff.

Cody Johnson has been a city carrier for eight years; in his experience the snow can make his job a little more difficult. Especially when you walk 12 to 16 miles a day in it.

“Plows come and they leave these mounds on the side of the road, you got to climb over them, and sometimes they block driveways and sidewalks. But it’s definitely a struggle sometimes,” said Johnson.

USPS is continuing to deliver important packages and mail during the storm. For some, a missed package means not having enough medication. On Wednesday, a carrier couldn’t come into work and one customer on the route needed her prescription through the mail. Others were eager to chip in and help.

“And a couple of them were like, I’ll take it, I’ll take it. They just want to be able to get to the people and get them what they need,” said Tetzloff.

An average route for Cody consists of 1200 pieces of mail and 60 packages.

USPS is asking residents to make sure sidewalks and areas around their mailboxes are clear to make it easier for mail carriers to deliver.

