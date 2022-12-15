Power outages reported amid winter storm

Power outages
Power outages(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power companies across North Dakota are battling the winter weather conditions, causing some cities and towns to lose power Thursday morning.

Garrison is being impacted. Otter Tail Power Company reported 913 outages to customers as of 11:24 a.m. Thursday.

Montana-Dakota Utilities also reported the entire towns of Hazelton, Kintyre and Braddock have no power.

There is not timeline so far for restoring power to these communities.

