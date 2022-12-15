Plows move snow off priority and truck routes in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Public Works has been moving snow since early morning Wednesday to keep priority and truck routes open.

Senior Street Maintenance Operator Seth Otte says he and five others are operating plows and salt trucks today.

He says it isn’t the most snow he’s had to clear but its enough. Otte adds that the wind can make his job difficult, but for the most part he enjoys it, and there’s a reason why snow removal is his favorite part of the job.

“All the extra overtime, it’s not bad once you get the hang of it, and it takes a while to get the hang of it, but it comes natural after that,” said Seth Otte, Senior Street Maintenance Operator.

The team will work on downtown streets and school routes tonight. They hope to also start clearing residential streets.

