A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant

Rolling Hills restaurant
Rolling Hills restaurant(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck stops become a one-stop destination for drivers and, during winter storms, a place of refuge. Tucked right off the highway in Morton County is Rolling Hills Restaurant and Flying J Dealer--Exit 147 Travel Center. During these cold stormy days, it’s packed with truckers trying to stay out of the elements.

These are just a fraction of the semis parked outside. One thing that warms up the stranded drivers is a cup or bowl of Knoephla soup, which Co-Owner Rusty Boehm says on days like this, they sell hundreds of bowls.

“There’s some of everything some people who make the best of it, we get a lot of people it’s their first storm, so they’re scared and nervous so, we have a variety of all kinds of interactions here,” said Boehm.

The truck stop has food, showers, and a clean place to stay. Around 200 trucks from all over the country are parked there, says Boehm, and leaves patrons with this message if you show up, they’ll take care of you.

