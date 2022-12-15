New #1 in Class-A Wrestling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you compete against the number one ranked team in a dual and beat them, plus you have the wrestling tradition like Bismarck High does, it’s not a surprise to see the Demons take over the top spot in the Class-A Wrestling Coaches Poll.

Jamestown was number one last week when B.H.S. bested the Blue Jays 45-to-21. The Demons to the top of the list. They were number three in the first poll of the season.

Century and Legacy both moved up two places. The Patriots are third and the Sabers are number seven.

Individually there are three number one ranked wrestlers from our area. Ben DeForest at 120 pounds and L.J. Araujo at 160 from Bismarck. Century’s Ole Taylor is the top ranked wrestler at 195 pounds.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.