New #1 in Class-A Wrestling

Wrestling Poll
Wrestling Poll(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you compete against the number one ranked team in a dual and beat them, plus you have the wrestling tradition like Bismarck High does, it’s not a surprise to see the Demons take over the top spot in the Class-A Wrestling Coaches Poll.

Jamestown was number one last week when B.H.S. bested the Blue Jays 45-to-21. The Demons to the top of the list. They were number three in the first poll of the season.

Century and Legacy both moved up two places. The Patriots are third and the Sabers are number seven.

Individually there are three number one ranked wrestlers from our area. Ben DeForest at 120 pounds and L.J. Araujo at 160 from Bismarck. Century’s Ole Taylor is the top ranked wrestler at 195 pounds.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Jacob Long
Update: Williams County looking for murder suspect
A mobile residence is blocked off with police tape in the 4200 block of Patriot Drive, where...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police investigating stabbing
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

Latest News

Mandan Boys Basketball
Mandan Boys Basketball
Ellie Braaten
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Westhope’s Ellie Braaten
10pm Sportscast 12/14/2022
10pm Sportscast 12/14/2022
Kaden DeCoteau
Sports Spotlight - Kaden DeCoteau