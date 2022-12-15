Minot Public Schools leadership, parents discuss decision to hold class Wednesday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many smaller school districts in the Minot area moved to virtual learning Wednesday, Dec. 14, or canceled classes altogether, for most students and staff in Minot Public Schools, it was business as usual.

Your News Leader spoke with concerned parents, as well as district leadership, on how they came to the decision to hold class, and what factors they take into account.

Parents of Minot Public Schools students received a message from the district Wednesday morning saying classes for most students will go on as scheduled.

Evan Hunt, whose has kids in the elementary and high school levels, says he got the message around 6:20 a.m.

“I’m not that surprised, because I’ve been here for 20 years and I’ve seen Minot School open when we thought they wouldn’t,” said Hunt.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the district is doing its best to be responsive to everybody’s needs.

“Granted, some of the side roads were congested and getting into schools, but we ultimately made the decision that it was best to have school,” said Vollmer.

District leadership provided Your News Leader with numbers of absences for weather related reasons from a few elementary schools.

They said 75 students were absent at Perkett, 74 at Hoeven, and Hunt’s child was one of the 61 students absent from Longfellow.

Hunt said going to school with the amount of accidents he noticed would be too risky.

“I need to make a decision, so I went and looked outside and I saw that my road had not been plowed yet,” said Hunt.

Some parents decided to challenge the snow with a snowmobile.

Vollmer said that he and the transportation and utilities directors check the roads at 3 a.m. for snow buildup, wind, visibility, and temperature.

“I think one of the tipping point this morning was as I was driving up and down Broadway between 5 and 6 o’clock this morning, businesses were opening,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer encouraged parents and guardians to keep their kids home if they don’t feel it’s safe and to let the school know.

He said rural roads conditions led to the decision to close the two district schools Wednesday on Minot Air Force Base, Dakota and Memorial.

There are around 7,700 students in Minot Public Schools across 19 facilities.

