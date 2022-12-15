Minot Public Schools cancels all classes Thursday

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools has canceled class across the entire district for Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer said the decision was made after evaluating conditions of side roads, and the need to keep working to clear the roadways, as snow continued to fall.

The district elected to remain open Wednesday, after evaluating road conditions, visibility, and other factors early in the morning, with the exception of the two schools on Minot Air Force Base.

Vollmer said the district will continue to evaluate road conditions and progress of clearing snow from roadways Thursday into Friday morning to determine the status of class on Friday.

Minot Public Schools educates roughly 7,700 students across 19 facilities, including two on Minot Air Force Base.

