Mandan woman in custody after police said she handed a 16-year-old meth

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman is in custody on a $1,000 bond after police say she gave a minor a container of meth.

Mandan police say they stopped 38-year-old Emma Alkire near Mandan High School Tuesday after a suspected traffic violation. During the stop, police say Alkire handed something to a 16-year-old. The minor gave an officer the item which he determined to be a jar containing meth.

Alkire is charged with endangerment of a child and possession of a controlled substance among other charges.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned in January.

