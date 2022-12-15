Magic City’s Finest: spreading sand and positivity on Minot’s roads

Lehmann Skinner
Lehmann Skinner(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Lehmann Skinner’s day starts around 6 a.m. He’s sanding Minot’s roads with a cheerful attitude.

“My wife says I’m too happy,” said Skinner, a medium equipment operator for the City of Minot.

Operators work 12-hour shifts to keep the streets clean. “It’s the second-best job I ever had. The Army was the first.

Skinner served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. “I came so close to being killed a few times that I’m very grateful to still be alive,” said Skinner.

He spreads sand and positive vibes along Minot’s roads. “It’s one of the best-kept secrets: working right here, in the Magic City,” said Skinner.

After plows push aside the snow, Skinner covers major intersections, hills and bus routes with a mix of sand and salt. “That’s what makes it the Magic City,” said Skinner.

There are some things the public can do to make the operators’ jobs easier. “Pay attention to the signs on the back of the vehicles. That helps out a lot. If (citizens) could monitor those signs and respect it, that would be great,” said Skinner.

Even on the coldest days, Skinner is always sunny.

