Larks release 2023 schedule, marks organization’s seventh season

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Larks will play 36 home games at Municipal Ballpark during the organization’s seventh season, in addition to hosting the Northwoods League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game for the first time.

2023 begins at Municipal on May 29th, against the Duluth Huskies. 12 of the Larks’ first 16 games will be in Bismarck, one-third of the 2023 home schedule.

The home run derby will be Monday, July 31, followed by the league all-star game on Tuesday, August 1.

In addition to hosting league events, this season begins a rivalry between Bismarck and the league’s newest organization — Minot Hot Tots.

“We couldn’t be more excited about season seven of the Larks,” Larks owner and CEO, John Bollinger said. “We have a summer filled with brand-new events, attractions, and promotions that Bismarck has never seen before including getting to host the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the new Minot Hot Tots rivalry and a few exciting announcements to be named later.”

This year’s theme is titled “Season 7: Viva Los Larks”. The theme’s inspiration comes from Las Vegas, the lucky number seven and more.

