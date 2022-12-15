Hotel staff steps up during storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm.

Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry.

“We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get in, or flights are delayed. And then we’ve actually had people that are supposed to fly out, and they’re like, ‘we’re back!’ So, it’s kind of like we’re double cleaning,” said Marnie.

One of those who’s back: Seth Prickett of Omaha, Nebraska.

“So, I wanted to leave today, because obviously we have some things coming in tomorrow in terms of weather, but I wanted to try to get ahead of that. Unfortunately, I couldn’t make that happen, so I’m out, hopefully, tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.,” said Prickett.

To add to it, Marnie says the storm has made it difficult for staff to get to work, which means she’s been helping out staff however she can.

“Multitasking, taking out the garbage for the housekeeping, making their job a little bit easier, so they can focus on the rooms, doing a little bit of laundry, keeping up on that. Just a general walk-around, seeing if the property looks okay. If I see some shoveling that needs to be done, I’ll pick up a shovel, just to make it nicer for our guests when they come in,” said Marnie.

As for Seth, I asked him if he plans on ever coming back to Bismarck after this bout of bad weather.

“Yeah of course, yeah. The people are great, it’s got the nice Midwest folks out here,” said Seth.

Nice folks like Marnie.

Managers at several other hotels in Bismarck all had similar reports. Most had guests who arrived on Monday extending their stays through Friday.

