Hotel staff steps up during storm

Marnie and Seth
Marnie and Seth(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm.

Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry.

“We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get in, or flights are delayed. And then we’ve actually had people that are supposed to fly out, and they’re like, ‘we’re back!’ So, it’s kind of like we’re double cleaning,” said Marnie.

One of those who’s back: Seth Prickett of Omaha, Nebraska.

“So, I wanted to leave today, because obviously we have some things coming in tomorrow in terms of weather, but I wanted to try to get ahead of that. Unfortunately, I couldn’t make that happen, so I’m out, hopefully, tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.,” said Prickett.

To add to it, Marnie says the storm has made it difficult for staff to get to work, which means she’s been helping out staff however she can.

“Multitasking, taking out the garbage for the housekeeping, making their job a little bit easier, so they can focus on the rooms, doing a little bit of laundry, keeping up on that. Just a general walk-around, seeing if the property looks okay. If I see some shoveling that needs to be done, I’ll pick up a shovel, just to make it nicer for our guests when they come in,” said Marnie.

As for Seth, I asked him if he plans on ever coming back to Bismarck after this bout of bad weather.

“Yeah of course, yeah. The people are great, it’s got the nice Midwest folks out here,” said Seth.

Nice folks like Marnie.

Managers at several other hotels in Bismarck all had similar reports. Most had guests who arrived on Monday extending their stays through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Jacob Long
Update: Williams County looking for murder suspect
A mobile residence is blocked off with police tape in the 4200 block of Patriot Drive, where...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police investigating stabbing
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies
38-year-old Emma Alkire
Mandan woman in custody after police said she handed a 16-year-old meth

Latest News

Rolling Hills restaurant
A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant
The Dakota Zoo
The Dakota Zoo upkeep during the storm
Bismarck State College sign
BSC extends campus closure to include Friday, Dec. 16
Jonathan Sanchez
Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence