The Dakota Zoo upkeep during the storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rain or shine employees at The Dakota Zoo are essential workers who need to show up to their jobs during the storm.

This is the zoo covered in a layer of fresh snow, which means full-time keepers like Jessica Hulem, have some extra work on their hands over the next few days and the addition of a couple of tools they don’t use every day.

“I keep a little baby torch for all of our frozen locks in the wintertime,” said Hulem.

When it comes to feeding time in the winter, some of the animals have appetite changes.

“Many of the animals eat more. It’s surprising that some actually go into a hibernation state where they do eat less,” said Allison Malkowski, assistant director.

And then there’s the common struggle...of dealing with the snow.

“The biggest thing we have to navigate is shoveling snow, not only for ourselves so we can get around, but for the animals as well,” said Malkowski.

Malkowski says every zoo has challenges. Whether that’s hurricanes or winter storms, they plan accordingly.

“We’re always paying attention to welfare here, but of course, that looks different with different seasons, so even with the just with the snow removal adding more bedding, some animals get heat lamps, some animals move inside during the winter,” said Malkowski.

Just like humans, a lot of animals prefer staying inside and enjoying a big meal when the weather is severe.

The Dakota Zoo is open for Winter Hours - October to late April, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Friday thru Sunday, weather permitting.

