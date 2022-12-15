Crews respond to garage fire in southwest Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to a structure fire late Wednesday afternoon in southwest Minot.

The fire is at a garage in a residential area near A Avenue SW and 5th Street SW, just east of Magic City Campus.

As of 6:30 p.m., much of the flames were knocked down, but crews were still on scene working to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is unclear, as well as if there were any injuries.

