Burgum, other governors ban TikTok for state employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is the latest state to ban TikTok for government employees.

The FBI has recently issued warnings about Chinese-based TikTok, citing national security concerns.

“TikTok requires users to give it full access to your device. And it collects anything on that device from biometric information, GPS locations chat logs, photos, browser histories, all of that stuff. And there’s little transparency as to what that data is used for when it goes back to the mother company,” said Deputy Chief Information Officer for ITD, Greg Hoffman.

Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order yesterday banning the popular social media site for state employees, adding,

“TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government.”

The ban won’t affect everyone.

“This is for state-issued devices. And so, as a citizen, if you come to the Capitol and go on the Capitol guest Wi-Fi, we don’t have controls set on individual personal devices. So, this ban wouldn’t have any effect on that at all,” said Hoffman.

However, Burgum’s ban came the same day as lawmakers in Congress introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the app for all Americans, which both of North Dakota’s Senators have voiced their support for.

“I do support Senator Rubio’s bill. I think TikTok is a national security risk,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

North Dakota joins a handful of other states, including South Dakota, Maryland, South Carolina, Utah and Alabama, in banning the app.

While Burgum’s TikTok ban only applies to executive-branch agencies, the technology department has been working with other state entities, such as the Legislature, K-12, and higher education facilities to provide them with the resources to ban TikTok, should they choose to do so.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.