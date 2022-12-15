BSC extends campus closure to include Friday, Dec. 16

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Weather Service has upgraded the most recent weather alert to a blizzard warning. High winds, area power outages, advisories for no travel and I-94 closures are all factors that played into the decision to extend the Bismarck State College campus closure to include Friday, Dec. 16.

All classes and events will be canceled, and offices closed. Only designated emergency personnel should report for work. Alternative plans are being made for the remaining in-person final exams.

BSC student should watch for emails from their BSC faculty. Watch for additional details at bismarckstate.edu/news.

