BREAKING: Bismarck Police investigating stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police said a 32-year-old Bismarck man suffered a stab wound Wednesday.

Officers responded to the stabbing incident in the 4200 block of Patriot Drive, according to a release from Bismarck PD.

Investigators said it is believed that the victim and suspect knew each other and that it was a targeted attack.

Police said officers rendered aid on scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His status is unknown currently.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately made public. Police said will update the public as the investigation progresses.

