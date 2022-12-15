BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All of Hettinger County is without power per a post on their emergency management page as of 3:30 p.m.

McKenzie Electric, Mountrail-Williams Electric, MDU and Roughrider Electric are all experiencing power outages in their service areas.

Power lines are galloping in the wind as a main cause. Just be mindful of this today and tomorrow. The wind is not being nice to the power grid.

McKenzie Electric Outage Map: https://outageviewer.mckenzieelectric.com/

Mountrail-Williams Electric Outage Map: https://www.mwec.com/outage-center

Montana-Dakota Utilities Outage Map: https://customer.montana-dakota.com/outage-map

Roughrider Electric Outage Map: https://roughriderelectric.ebill.coop/maps/external/OutageWebMap/

