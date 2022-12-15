Advice for Stranded Cars

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Even though some highways that were closed are starting to reopen.... driving conditions are not great.

We spoke with a mechanic in Minot on how to prepare in case your car gets stuck.

Ken Frederick, CEO of Magic City Auto and Truck Repair, says he had one cancellation today (Thursday) because they didn’t want to get stuck on their block.

Frederick says check fluids, engine, a heating system and make sure an oil change is up to date.

He also says there’s some things you should keep in your car in case you find yourself stuck.

“It’s a good thing to have a shovel, warm clothing, a chain, a rope,” said Frederick.

Ropes are used to hook into the back or the front of the car to pull it out.

He also says you should have battery cables handy, in case you get stranded by a dead battery.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.