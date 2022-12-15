Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence

Jonathan Sanchez
Jonathan Sanchez(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 Bismarck shooting could see an additional 60 years in prison.

Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez in October to 20 years, with 10 years suspended, for attempted murder after Sanchez admitted to shooting at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Police say the shooting was gang related.

Now, Sanchez has been charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance of a minor.

Detention officers who reviewed communications on electronic devices Sanchez was allowed in the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center between May and August say he made three video calls and exchanged thousands of texts with a minor. On those calls and over text they say he had encouraged the minor to perform explicit acts in view of him and other inmates.

Policy at the detention center allows inmates not on disciplinary measures to use some electronics that are monitored and reviewed by staff.

If convicted, he could see up to 20 years on each charge.

Sanchez is currently at the state penitentiary.

