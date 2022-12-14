Williams County looking for Suspect

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County Sheriff is asking the public for help locating a suspect on the run. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Buford area for a report of a deceased 30-year-old woman. No other information is being released at this time.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Jacob Long. Long is a white male that is approximately 5′10, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Long is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach or try and engage the suspect, immediately call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Sheriff’s Office by texting the keyword NDWILLIAMS and your message/tip to 847411. Please include as much detail as possible. You may also send picture or video attachments.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.