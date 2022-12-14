United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter a place of refuge for many

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is currently only one 24-7 emergency homeless shelter in Bismarck. On December 1, United Way began staying open during the day because several donors gave directly to the shelter, but they are still in need of funds to stay open 24-7 throughout the year.

During the cold winter months and blizzards, the four walls of this homeless shelter are lifesaving protection from the elements. Not everyone is blessed to have a roof over their head during winter storms.

A warm cozy refuge is located right through the door. With all the snow on the ground and sub-zero temperatures expected next week, this shelter is a lifesaver for many of the area’s homeless population.

“There would be nowhere else to go cuz its cold out there, and it would be tough outside right now in this kind of cold weather and snowy weather,” said Nickie Clark, a resident of Bismarck.

While snowplows are working outside, around 30-40 residents are staying safe, warm and out of the storm. Shelter residents say many of the places they typically hang out at are closed.

“Cuz of how cold and dangerous the weather can be, and the fact there’s nowhere else to go during the day, and like holidays people shut down, and places shut down businesses,” said Truman Pray, a resident of Bismarck.

For some seeking shelter, this place can mean the difference between life or death, or in one Bismarck resident’s case, losing a finger due to the extreme weather.

“I was outside for longer than one hour and got frostbite in my hands, and this place keeps you warm, so my hands can heal, and I’m going to lose some fingers,” said Daniel Monasco, a resident of Bismarck.

In the upcoming year, the shelter will be expanding its current space. During the last winter storm, there weren’t a lot of places for people to go during the day, which made it extremely tough for people.

“There was only one program open during the daytime on one day, nowhere for people to go and the highway department brought us, someone who was trying to seek safety in a dumpster,” said Jena Gullo, MSA United Way’s Executive Director.

Their goal is to stay open 24/7 permanently. They’re still hoping to raise 350,000 dollars to stay open until June. Residents looking to help the United Way reach their goals can donate here.

