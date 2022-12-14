United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Westhope’s Ellie Braaten

WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - Ellie Braaten has grown up...

“She’s come a long way from when she started,” said Karen Cordero Solis, a senior at Westhope High School.

.. in a few different ways.

“She’s grown mentally,” said Bob Beaudrie, the head coach of the Westhope/Newburg girls basketball team.

There’s just one thing:

“I’m 5-foot-3,” said Braaten, a senior at Westhope High School.

All of her classmates got taller.

“She saw me grow, height-wise,” said Cordero Solis.

But Braaten is used to being counted out.

“My parents, when I was younger before they went to my first game, they didn’t expect me to know anything. They thought I was going to be absolutely terrible,” said Braaten.

The softball all-state selection and volleyball region senior athlete of the year really showed them.

“Watching her grow and get her 1,000th point is amazing. How can someone do that, how is that possible?” said Cordero Solis.

“They thought I was never going to play a sport, or anything,” said Braaten.

Family is so important to her that she wears it on her sleeve: Braaten has a tattoo symbolizing each of her four siblings on her arm.

Braaten says she grew up in a competitive family.

“Absolutely everything. We got a race up the stairs, we got to do it,” said Braaten.

There’s a reason she’s so fierce on the court.

“Being able to have a family that supports me like that, I can carry it into this and show how much I care about each one of these girls,” said Braaten.

She knows when to let her guard down.

“She’s not scared of anybody. We play girls who are 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 and she’ll go right up against them,” said Beaudrie.

She’s an inspiration.

“It shows the younger girls my height that you can do it too,” said Braaten.

“She doesn’t use that as a disadvantage, she uses it as an advantage,” said Beaudrie.

When the growing got tough...

“You can do no matter what you want, no matter your size,” said Braaten.

Ellie Braaten got to growing.

After Tuesday night’s win over MLS, the Sioux are off to a 6-0 start on the season. That’s the team’s best start since 2009.

The team is off for the next two weeks and play North Prairie after Christmas.

