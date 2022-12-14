Sports Spotlight - Kaden DeCoteau

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kaden DeCoteau is a prime example of someone who has grown up in a wrestling household. He’s now a senior for the Century Patriots.

Kaden DeCoteau: “I started wrestling when I was five years old. I mainly started because my dad was a ref and so I was just always around it. My grandpa was a state champ and a lot of his brothers were and I have a lot of cousins that were.”

This up-bringing has helped Kaden achieve a lifelong dream of his: getting his arm raised in the finals of a state champion match.

Kaden DeCoteau: “Honestly it was a really surreal feeling. I don’t- It’s kind of hard to remember. I just remember I was standing on the edge of the mat and I was like- this was the moment I’ve lived for my entire life. This is really where I want to be.”

Nate Humann has played a large part in DeCoteau’s development over the years. The Century head coach believes Kaden’s state championship can have a lasting impact on the program.

Nate Humann: “Well I just hope it sets an example that you don’t have to be the most talented person in third or fourth grade. Hard work and being a wrestling junkie will take you a lot of places and hopefully kids come into our wrestling room and see Kaden’s picture on the wall and all the other state champions picture on the wall and try and do that themselves one day. Even the guys in the room are just trying to emulate that, to get their picture on the wall, their name on the wall that’s something big.”

Even though the weight of winning a state title has been lifted off of his shoulders, Kaden will be working toward repeating last year’s success.

Kaden DeCoteau: The pressure of not winning one is out of the question, it’s gone because I have already won one. So now it’s just being free, being myself on the mat. Just trying to look to improve and just worrying about the skills and not the wins and losses.

Nate Humann: Well, he can’t get complacent. Every year is a new year and after you’re a returning state champion there’s going be a target on your back, so you go to work just as hard, if not harder to achieve those goals and to set new goals.”

Kaden’s college plans are set. He’s going to wrestle for the University of Mary.

