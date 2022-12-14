Retail service on Minot Air Force Base puts limit on fuel due to shipping delay
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) - A limit was placed on the amount of fuel customers could purchase at the retail service on Minot Air Force Base Tuesday due to shipping delays.
A notification was sent out from AF Connect, the smartphone app used by Air Force bases, stating “AAFES is experiencing fuel shipping delays causing a shortage in supplies. Customers are currently limited to 15 gallons.”
AAFES stands for Army & Air Force Exchange Service, a retailer on military installations.
Your News Leader has reached out to Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs for more information.
