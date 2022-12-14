North Dakota snowbirds weather the storm in sunny Arizona

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all North Dakotans are here during the snowstorm. Some snowbirds are already down in Arizona.

More than seven million Americans have second homes, with Arizona being one of the most popular destinations, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

George and Janet Westphal grew up in North Dakota and live in Bismarck during the summer months. He says once the temperatures start to drop, they head back to Arizona.

“[The weather’s] not even a contest here. I grew up in North Dakota, so I know it and my family lives there and I love them very much. I love to visit with them when it’s warm. That’s why they built telephones for the other times of the year,” said Westphal.

Westphal said they’re hoping to come back for Christmas for a few days but plan to fully return in May, when it’s warmer.

