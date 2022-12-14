North Dakota Interstate 94 opens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Accodring to a 9:00 a.m. press realease from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 94 in now open between Dickinson and Fargo. Roads continue to be ice-covered and travel alerts are still in effect.

For more information on road conditions, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Conditions may vary from those reported.

