Minot International Airport Snow Removal Priorities

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- The goal is clear for the airport snow removers - defeat the sleet.

Sharon Mody, Ops Technician, says she doesn’t keep track of miles she’s driven, but the plowing becomes nonstop once it starts snowing.

“I say it’s similar to a truck driver a little bit, because you’re in the equipment all day driving, making sure that runway stays clear so everybody can land safely and take off safely,” said Mody.

Maria Romanick, Operations and maintenance manager, says clear runways from the city’s airport doesn’t guarantee flights will proceed as scheduled.

“It’s on a case by case, flight by flight basis, you know. We can’t say if we get 16 inches today, no flights tomorrow,” said Maria.

Romanick says cancellations, like those today from Delta and United Airlines depends on weather conditions at destination airports and the next city’s overall weather element. She says pilots get the final say after they gather information to determine whether they meet safe flight requirements.

They must use reports like braking action, which lets pilots know how quickly they can stop when they land.

As for efforts to clear the pavement, they have a variety of tools at their disposal.

“The tools that we use depends on equipment that we got here, but for the most part, it really depends on the contaminant that’s out there,” said Sharon.

Mody says equipment includes snow blowers, front blowers and brooms for a variety of precipitation such as slush, ice, wet snow and dry snow.

“Our main priority is to keep that runway open for medivac flights, emergencies, things like that,” said Romanick.

General aviation aircrafts are low priority on the airport’s snow removal.

Romanick says they get medivac flights all the time and whether airlines have cancelled flights or not, they want to keep the runway safe for any emergency landing.

