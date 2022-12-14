Minot Hot Tots release inaugural season schedule

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new summer baseball team served up a heaping portion of home games in its inaugural season schedule release Wednesday.

The Minot Hot Tots plan to begin their time in Minot on Monday, May 29, against the St. Cloud Rox at Corbett Field.

“I’m really excited about the guys we have signed on already. A lot of high-level talent coming in from all parts of the country from some top baseball programs... Most importantly the players are excited about the opportunity to play in this league and eager to become part of the Minot community,” said Head Coach Mitch Gallagher

Northwoods League regular season play lasts until Aug. 12.

The Hot Tots will play a total of 68 games in 75 days this summer.

34 of the team’s games will be played at Corbett Field.

“We can’t wait to provide an unforgettable entertainment experience for fans, and to provide an opportunity for people in Minot to create memories with family and friends at Corbett Field,” said General Manager Monica Blake.

The Hot Tots have a built-in rivalry down U.S. Highway 83 with the Bismarck Larks.

The Larks and Hot Tots will play 12 times, half of which will be played in Minot.

