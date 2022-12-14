Long week ahead for city and state plow operators

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Periods of snowfall are expected to continue until Thursday night, meaning plows will be very active throughout the rest of the week.

When the snow falls, it’s up to the folks at Williston Public Works to make sure the main roads in town stay clear.

“Long days, we are going to be plowing. There’s a whole schedule of attack, so we’re going to be hauling snow if it accumulates enough downtown and in school zones and opening up everything,” said Street Department Lead for Williston Public Works Ian Weigel.

State highways are maintained by the Department of Transportation. Plows in northwest North Dakota have been on the road since 4 a.m., working in poor driving conditions trying to stay ahead of the storm.

“We would rather see them come in and not have as much to do, than to have someone come in late and go, ‘I wish I was here earlier,’” said Rick Sigvaldsen, maintenance coordinator for NDDOT Williston District.

With snow showers continuing throughout the week, these plows will be getting plenty of mileage on the roads.

“These guys do a great job at what they do. It’s enjoyable too, like when you’re a kid and you see a payloader and want to run the thing. They have fun and they do a great job,” said Weigel.

During last month’s big winter storm, the DOT’s Williston District faced a severe shortage of plow operators. Fortunately, Sigvaldsen says progress has been made since then, putting the department in a good position for this weather event.

Currently, the Department of Transportation has 11 active plows in Williston and five active plows in Watford City.

Operators will be done for the day around sunset. They expect to be back to work at 4 a.m. depending on accumulation.

Officials say to please stay off the road, if you can, to give the plows room to work.

