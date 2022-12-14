Having snow much fun!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Wednesday was a virtual learning day for students in the Bismarck Mandan area, and probably most of the state. However, when class is done and homework is finished, some kids are finding the time to get outside.

When it comes to a snow day, it can be all fun and games. But for two Bismarck boys spending time out in the elements means a little hard work.

“We don’t mind it,” said Patrick Richter, Bismarck.

“Yeah we shovel often,” said Gregory Richter, Bismarck.

Patrick and Gregory Richter spend part of the day helping their family out by clearing the driveway. For them today was different than the storm in November.

“Easier, we got a snow blower,” said Patrick.

The brothers are enjoying staying at home and sleeping in for the day, they have different opinions on learning during snow days. Patrick prefers in person learning, while Gregory would rather learn from home.

“It’s easier. You are just with the teacher,” said Patrick.

“I kind of like at home because I think it is easier for figuring stuff out,” said Gregory.

Both brothers don’t mind doing a little work on their day off, only one of the siblings likes to see the snow fall in the winter.

“I like to be more outside in the winter, and I like to be in the cold,” said Gregory.

The two have plans on going sledding to reward themselves for a job well done.

