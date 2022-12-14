Fargo artist uses words to create works of art

David. Jayce Hall Art
David. Jayce Hall Art(Photo courtesy: Jayce Hall Art)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As Christmas approaches, many people are searching for unique gifts for those “hard to shop for” friends and family members. Jayce Hall grew up doodling and surprisingly, not really loving art. But thankfully, a college art teacher encouraged him to continue his craft.

“He was like ‘You have the vision; it just takes time for your hand to do what your brain is telling it. He was like ‘If you just keep at it, 15 minutes a day, you’ll get good eventually,” said Hall.

Those 15 minutes added up, and Jayce now spends between 10 and 40 hours on each piece of art he creates. His style is called “Micrography”, which requires small script to be turned into patterns or images. Jayce has had his artwork commissioned to be displayed in Time Square in New York, and another piece was given as a gift to the 2022 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, Steph Curry.

“That was probably one of the most “is life real” moments I’ve had, but yeah, I’ve been very blessed with my career so far and I can’t thank everybody enough for the support. It’s been awesome,” said Hall.

He keeps his collection of original drawings on a wall in his house. Out of all the work he’s done he said his most challenging piece is this one of the Great Sphinx and a Pyramid at Giza. He says he wants to encourage artists to share their work, even if they don’t have much confidence and that 15 minutes a day can make all the difference. Jayce says he wants to start working on even larger and more challenging pieces, like a mural at an airport.

