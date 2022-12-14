Bismarck Mayor to hold conversational programs

Bismarck Insights
Bismarck Insights(Photo courtesy City of Bismarck)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz will be starting a new conversational program on cable TV. The 30-minute topical discussions will feature the mayor with a variety of guests.

Featured guest will include the Bismarck Police Chief, the Fire Chief and other department heads of the city. Other topics that will be covered include what goes into the city budget. The goal of the program is to bring more transparency of city entities to residents of Bismarck, on what goes on within the city.

“For the most part, how do we let our citizens know and inform them what really does go on to create transparency,” said Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The first episode will air on December 19 on Dakota Media Access and episodes will continue to air monthly.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charras and Tequila, MacKenzie River
Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant
North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member 'obstructing' officers
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member ‘obstructing’ officers
Mandan Schools closing early
Mandan and Bismarck Public Schools adjust school schedules
Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools to continue classes

Latest News

United Way
United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter a place of refuge for many
George and Janet Westphal
North Dakota snowbirds weather the storm in sunny Arizona
Pheasant
From past drought to harsh winters, how the pheasant population is keeping up
Jacob Long
Williams County looking for Suspect