Bismarck Mayor to hold conversational programs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz will be starting a new conversational program on cable TV. The 30-minute topical discussions will feature the mayor with a variety of guests.

Featured guest will include the Bismarck Police Chief, the Fire Chief and other department heads of the city. Other topics that will be covered include what goes into the city budget. The goal of the program is to bring more transparency of city entities to residents of Bismarck, on what goes on within the city.

“For the most part, how do we let our citizens know and inform them what really does go on to create transparency,” said Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The first episode will air on December 19 on Dakota Media Access and episodes will continue to air monthly.

