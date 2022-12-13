Williston police officers placed on leave following Friday morning shooting

Williston shooting from Friday
Williston shooting from Friday(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two Williston police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following a shooting Friday morning.

They were called to respond to a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Ave West and 42nd Street West at around 3:40 a.m. on December 9. Police say 30-year-old Eric Obregon fled police and exchanged gunfire.

Obregon was shot in the leg, while both officers were not harmed. His current medical status is not known.

Obregon has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm within the city, and refusing to halt. He also had outstanding warrants for terrorizing, domestic violence, and contempt of court.

The officers will remain on leave until the completion of the investigation.

