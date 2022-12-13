Williston plows prepare for upcoming snowstorm

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - While there hasn’t been much snowfall in Williston as of Tuesday afternoon, public works are gearing up for what could be a long week.

Crews have been on the road Tuesday spraying brine to limit freezing overnight. If there is a sizable amount of snowfall overnight, they will begin plowing early Wednesday, focusing on emergency roads.

City officials are asking the public to move their vehicles and trailers off of streets to help plows properly move snow.

Williston could see up to a foot of snow from this storm system.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.