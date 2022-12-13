Williston plows prepare for upcoming snowstorm

Williston Public Works
Williston Public Works(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - While there hasn’t been much snowfall in Williston as of Tuesday afternoon, public works are gearing up for what could be a long week.

Crews have been on the road Tuesday spraying brine to limit freezing overnight. If there is a sizable amount of snowfall overnight, they will begin plowing early Wednesday, focusing on emergency roads.

City officials are asking the public to move their vehicles and trailers off of streets to help plows properly move snow.

Williston could see up to a foot of snow from this storm system.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
Mon. PM UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Charras and Tequila, MacKenzie River
Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member 'obstructing' officers
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member ‘obstructing’ officers
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Historic blizzard footage in North Dakota
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through

Latest News

North Dakota Legislative Session
Senate Democrats in the North Dakota Legislature are stretched thin
South Prairie uses "storm day"
South Prairie uses ‘storm day’ for Tuesday, no remote learning
Bismarck thrift stores
Thrift stores cutting down single-use items during the holidays
Western Area Water Supply
Western Area Water Supply awarded nearly $400,000 for rural water expansion