Western Area Water Supply awarded nearly $400,000 for rural water expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The water distribution center in northwest North Dakota was awarded funding from the State’s Water Commission last week.

They approved about $400,000 to the Western Area Water Supply (WAWS) towards pre-construction of infrastructure along County Road 9 in Williams County. Executive Director Tami Madsen said this will onboard more than 120 new customers to the system.

“This is a really good project for the County Road 9 area. New connections that didn’t have high-quality, treated water from the Williston Water Treatment Plant will now be able to connect to a robust water supply,” said Madsen.

Madsen added that bids for the projects are expected to go out next Spring.

Madsen urges those around that area to contact WAWS at 701-774-6605 to opt-in.

