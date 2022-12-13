Update to this year’s Minot Air Force Base airmen cookie drive

By Alex Schneider
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you’re planning on donating Christmas cookies to airmen stationed at Minot Air Force Base, there’s been a slight schedule change.

The last drop-off times are now Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Delivery to the base has been changed to 4 p.m. Tuesday due to the incoming storm.

Please be sure to keep your cookies in a re-sealable container or bag.

