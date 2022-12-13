Thrift stores cutting down single-use items during the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays are known to be a time to celebrate with gifts, but these gifts come wrapped in waste - ribbons, and paper. Sanford University reports Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the holiday period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This is around 25 million tons of garbage.

A typical single-use Christmas item can be gift bags like these, but seeds of Hope has a section where customers can reuse these bags every season.

These are just some of the items in the Christmas section that have been donated for a second chance at being used. Volunteer Francis Miller says it’s a great way to recycle.

“Well, we live in a throw-away world, and it’s gotten to a point where you know your car, you’re into the life of the battery, you throw it away. We should recycle a lot more than we do,” said Miller.

Each item that is purchased from the Christmas sale is 30 percent off right now, and all the proceeds go toward The Abused Adult Resource Center. A large chunk of its budget comes from its Christmas sale.

“Everything that’s donated here and sold again goes back into our programming. So we wouldn’t be where we are as a program today for the Abused Adult Resource Center if we didn’t have Seeds of Hope. Secondly, it’s nice to be able to just reuse things instead of throwing them in a landfill ,” said Michelle Erickson, Executive Director at the Abused Adult Resource Center (AARC).

Bismarck Waste Managers say some Christmas items don’t meet recycling criteria because they contain certain materials, so donating items can give them a second life.

“I would say environmentally, of course, then we don’t have people aren’t throwing things out, and we’re able to reuse them and re-gift them,” said Loni Eicholtz, holiday marketing lead.

With products moving on and off the shelves each day, the inventory has a chance to cycle through many residents’ homes.

“Something that I might put on a shelf that might bring a smile to my face, which I pass to the next person, or when they see it, it makes them chuckle. I’ve also had customers say, ‘oh my gosh, I donated that last year,’” said Eicholtz.

Seeds of Hope has hundreds of Christmas donations each year. Some estimates say 80 percent of Americans are okay with re-gifting.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.