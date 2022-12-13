South Prairie uses ‘storm day’ for Tuesday, no remote learning

By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – South Prairie School District announced Monday evening that the school would be closed on Tuesday without remote learning.

Superintendent Wayne Stanley said he noticed the poor road conditions during parent pick-up Monday.

The school announced the closure on Facebook after 6 p.m. and will use one of the district’s “storm days.”

“You’re throwing too much burden on the parents to try and be at home to keep the kindergartener, first, second grader attentive with a laptop or iPad in front of them,” said Stanley.

Stanley added that the school tries to make cancelation announcements before 6 a.m., when school busses are on the roads.

“We just want kids safe at all times. Ultimately it’s the parent’s choice as well. If they don’t feel safe sending their kids on the busses, hold them back. It’s not going to be counted against them,” said Stanley.

South Prairie’s monthly school board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday night, has been moved to Zoom.

School administration will make a decision for class on Wednesday as the day continues.

The school also has an app that is available for download.

