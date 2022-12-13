Some small business remain open during storm

Downtown Bismarck snow
Downtown Bismarck snow(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter weather is leaving many snowed in. For small businesses, the severe winter weather can leave their stores empty of customers.

The door is unlocked, and the sidewalks are shoveled in front of many stores in downtown Bismarck. Except there is one important detail missing, no customers.

“A lot slower considering nobody wants to be out in this weather if they can help it,” said D’Arcie Malsam of Stella’s.

Brenda Ternes has yet to see a customer on Tuesday. However, she was busy last weekend, with customer buying before the storm.

“We did hear people say, “well you know if that storm hit, we got to get our stuff done early,” said Brenda Ternes owner Downtown General Store.

The shops may not be full of customers that doesn’t mean there is nothing to do. Like packing online orders.

“Even on a snow day, we always have a lot going on. It feels like we don’t just sit in relax,” said Malsam.

Both businesses are hoping holiday sales won’t be impacted by the storm. once the roads get cleared, they are expecting business as normal.

“When people aren’t out and about or don’t want to go out and about or are scared to drive, of course it impacts us,” said Malsam.

Both businesses normally see more than 30 customers per day.

Both businesses are hoping to be open Wednesday, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
Mon. PM UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Charras and Tequila, MacKenzie River
Old MacKenzie River building to become new restaurant
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member 'obstructing' officers
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member ‘obstructing’ officers
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Historic blizzard footage in North Dakota
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through

Latest News

Mary Selzler working from home
North Dakota state employees work through the snowstorm
Photo courtesy: Jacki Christman
Ranchers prepare for another winter storm
Mandan Schools closing early
Mandan and Bismarck Public Schools adjust school schedules
Worst blizzards
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through